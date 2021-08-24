JMCSS says majority of students wearing masks

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday, the Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Dr. Marlon King released the results of a survey.

King’s letter says the data from the survey shows a majority of students wearing masks. The letter breaks the data down by school.

The school system’s survey shows North Parkway Middle School with the most students wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, JMCSS says the school with the least amount of students wearing a mask is Andrew Jackson Elementary.

King says students are showing responsibility, saying in part:

“However, schools remain resilient in executing the best practice to minimize the spread of the virus while educating students with quality instruction. While some concerns are raised among adults, an overwhelming majority of our students are showing personal responsibility by wearing masks. “

