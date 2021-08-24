Mr. Leslie Leon Short, age 90, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, August 23, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Leslie was born July 15, 1931 in Walnut, Mississippi, the son of the late Dan Short and Mary Beatrice Ernest Short. He received his education in Walnut and was a lifelong resident of Walnut, Memphis and Somerville. He was the owner of Acme Glass in Memphis for 21 years and was most recently a member of Somerville Church of Christ.

Mr. Short is survived by his wife who he married in 2015, Elizabeth Henry of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Terry Alexander (Phillip) of Oakland, TN; his son, Ronnie Leon Short (Janice) of Jackson, TN; five grandchildren, Chris Short, Shelby Young, Shea Alexander, Beth Chester and Shanon Savage; and five great-grandchildren, Sydnie Young, Tori Young, Ava Chester, Emma Chester and Abbie Short. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Glennie Ruth Miller Short who died December 7, 2013.

Funeral Services for Mr. Short will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Derrick Williams of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Short will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Shea Alexander, Phillip Alexander, Billy Sharp, Clayton Brown and Tim Savage.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville Church of Christ – Mission Work, 15925 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.