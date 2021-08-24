Nonprofit to host deer hunt for parents, youth in Madison County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is hosting a three-day hunting experience.

The nonprofit says this will take place from Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. to Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. near Jackson and another in Denmark.

“These experiences are designed for beginner hunters who want to gain all of the skills and knowledge needed to go out hunting again on their own,” said Taylor Martin, Hunting and Fishing Academy manager. “For deer hunters, this includes practical sessions about reading the land and understanding the species to pick the best location, how to create a blind, safely field dressing the harvest, and more.”

This event gives 9 to 16-year-olds and their parents the chance to learn from skilled Hunt Masters, the release says.

The TWF says costs to join can vary. You can learn more and sign up at tnwf.org/interest.