Phyllis Yvonne Combs, age 82, resident of Hernando, Mississippi, departed this life Saturday morning, August 21, 2021 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee.

Phyllis was born December 28, 1938 in St. Charles, Illinois and was employed at Dover Elevator for over 30 years as a clerk before retiring. She was most recently a resident of Hernando, Mississippi and was an active member of LaBelle Haven Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Phyllis loved music and singing, and always enjoyed special with family and friends.

Ms. Combs is survived by three daughters, Sherry Moore of Nesbit, MS, Stephanie Delaney (Jeremy) of Potts Camp, MS and Stacie Marsh (Keith) of Hernando, MS; her son, Steve Combs (Jeannie) of Olive Branch, MS; five grandchildren, Kristopher Combs, Bobby Moore (Erin), Emilie Combs, Raegan Wilson and Tate Wilson; and two great-grandchildren, Allie Grace Combs and Caden Moore. She was preceded in death by her mother, Henrietta Ellberg.

Services for Ms. Combs will be private.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Wesley Meadows Retirement Community, 1325 McIngvale Road, Hernando, MS 38632 or Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, 1520 West Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center