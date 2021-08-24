Titans carry on without quarantined head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Mike Vrabel anticipated further testing would confirm he has COVID-19. He was right.

So the Tennessee Titans practiced without their head coach Monday with Vrabel quarantined at home after testing positive Sunday morning.

Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman helped run practice. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen filled in by talking to reporters after the session.

Bowen was the first coach to test positive last September during the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season.

Bowen’s advice to his boss is simple. Rest and take his medicine.

Bowen says hopefully Vrabel’s back sooner than he was last season.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the state, click here.