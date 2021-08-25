Calvin Gwynn Chambers, Sr., age 80, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday afternoon, August 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Calvin was born October 8, 1940 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Alfred Maurice Chambers and Cassie Odell Taylor Chambers. He was employed with John Morrell Packing Company for 30 years before his retirement and he attended Great Oaks Church of Christ in Memphis. Calvin enjoyed antiquing, traveling and listening to country music.

Mr. Chambers is survived by his son, Calvin Gwynn Chambers, Jr. (Tiffany) of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Janie Joyce Anderson of Memphis, TN and Charlotte Baucom (Philip) of Memphis, TN; his brother, Alfred Shirley Chambers (Norma Jean) of Moscow, TN; six nieces, Judy Hampton of Somerville, TN, Jeanne DeLong of Somerville, TN, Teresa Waller of Memphis, TN, Donna Morris of Arlington, TN, Vicky Gamber of Moscow, TN and Maria Escarre of Memphis, TN; and two nephews, James Chambers, Jr. of South Carolina and Nick Baucom of Arlington, VA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Maurice Chambers and infant twin brother, Melvin Chambers; and his nephew, Randy Anderson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Chambers will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Somerville Church of Christ with Tim Alsup of Great Oaks Church of Christ officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Chambers will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Somerville Church of Christ.

