Final victim found in Tennessee flooding disaster search

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — The body of the final person missing from a devastating weekend flood in Middle Tennessee has been recovered and the search for victims has been suspended.

The discovery came around mid-day on Wednesday, shortly before the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee arrived to tour the area.

They were assessing the damage from a deluge that killed more than a dozen people and left hundreds homeless.

Saturday morning’s flooding took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rainfall that shattered the state record for one-day rainfall.

More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage.

