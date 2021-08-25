Paula Frances Tillman, age 67, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Gary Tillman, departed this life Friday, August 20, 2021 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville.

Paula was born December 17, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William Molder and Delia Lorell Malady Molder. She was raised in Frayser and lived in the Bartlett area for over 40 years. She had 30 years of service as a Prosthetic Clerk a Veteran’s Administration Representative and retired as Chief of Prosthetics at the VA Hospital. After retiring, she was employed at GastroOne for 15 years.

Paula was a member of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Lucy, Tennessee. She loved special times with her family and going on vacations to the beach with them. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was an avid reader who loved working crossword puzzles and gardening.

Mrs. Tillman is survived by her husband, Gary “Pops” Tillman of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Erin Tillman Ivey of Somerville, TN; her sister, Gina Doerr (Larry) of Bartlett, TN; two grandchildren, Jackson Ivey and Hadley Ivey; her niece, Katie Kelly (Corey) of Millington, TN; and her nephew, Logan Doerr of Bartlett, TN.

Paula was a caring and loving person. In keeping with Paula’s generous spirit, it was her decision to donate her life to science. The gift of donation allows medical providers to practice, learn and create new techniques that will continue to improve and save lives.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117 or by going to the website www.alz.org.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.