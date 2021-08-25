Peggy Ailene Glover Bryson, age 83, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Alfred Raymond Bryson, Sr., departed this life Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021 at her home.

Peggy was born August 20, 1938 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Malcolm Glover and Maude Irene Harvey Glover. She was married June 29, 1957 to Alfred Raymond Bryson and was a member of Somerville First Baptist Church. She was employed as a grocery store cashier for many years and was a member of the Somerville Moose Lodge. Peggy enjoyed playing cards and bingo, baking, gardening, working with flowers, watching soap operas, fishing and sewing.

Mrs. Bryson is survived by her brother, Dennis Glover (Greg) of Seminole, FL; four grandchildren, Jennifer Bishop (Christopher) of Whiteville, TN, Heather Peterson of Somerville, TN, Alfred Raymond Bryson III (Jamie) of Somerville, TN and Kevin James Farris of Whiteville, TN; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Raymond Bryson, Sr.; her daughter, Terri Farris; her son, Alfred Raymond “Rip” Bryson, Jr.; her sister, Shirley Ragghianti (Ronnie); and her grandson, Jeremy Ray Farris.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bryson will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Bryson will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Lloyd Muncy, Jimmy Summerlin, Preston Bryson, Chris Bishop, Johnny Oswalt and Hayden Oswalt. Honorary pallbearers will be Heather Peterson, Jennifer Bishop and Meranda Johnson.

