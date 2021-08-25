Ronald T. Lovvorn
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Ronald T. Lovvorn, Springville, TN
|Age:
|80
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|A celebration of life will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 26, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bradley Osborne
|Place of Burial:
|Conyersville Cemetery (Puryear)
|Visitation:
|After 10:00 A.M. until service on Thursday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 13, 1940 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Charles Richard Lovvorn and Jennie Mae Norris Lovvorn, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Daughters: City/State
|Sons: City/State
|Richard (Lynna) Lovvorn, Lewisburg, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Brothers: City/State
|Grandchildren:
|Great-grandchildren:
|Other Relatives:
|Special friends: Ralph and Laura Payne, Paris, Tennessee
Special friend: Selona Jackson, preceded: 2017
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Lovvorn was formerly a member of numerous gospel quartets. He once accompanied Vestal Goodman at the Grand Ole Opry and also played with many others.