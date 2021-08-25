Ronald T. Lovvorn

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

                                                                        Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Lovvorn Ronald FinalRonald T. Lovvorn, Springville, TN
Age: 80
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Sunday, August 15, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: A celebration of life will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 26, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bradley Osborne
Place of Burial: Conyersville Cemetery (Puryear)
Visitation: After 10:00 A.M. until service on Thursday
Date/Place of Birth: December 13, 1940 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:  Charles Richard Lovvorn and Jennie Mae Norris Lovvorn, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage
Daughters: City/State
Sons: City/State Richard (Lynna) Lovvorn, Lewisburg, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State
Brothers: City/State
Grandchildren:
Great-grandchildren:
Other Relatives:  Special friends: Ralph and Laura Payne, Paris, Tennessee

Special friend: Selona Jackson, preceded: 2017
Personal Information: Mr. Lovvorn was  formerly a member of numerous gospel quartets. He once accompanied Vestal Goodman at the Grand Ole Opry and also played with many others.

 

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts