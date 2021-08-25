Sacred Heart Garden Club visits local cannery

STANTON, Tenn. — Students with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Garden Club took a trip Wednesday.

The students visited the Stanton Cannery.

They picked apples and pears, cut green beans, sterilized jars and lids, and even created their own applesauce from their picked apples.

“It was important for the students to see all the steps that go into canning,” said Alan Sterbinski, who directed the students. “And the importance of sterilization. So they also sort of got a little science lesson thrown in.”

The club was created this year by the school’s art teacher, Alicia Grey. This was the group’s first trip together, with more planned for the future.

“It was a great way to start the year for our club,” said Grey. “The students got to see all that is involved in not only growing food but also harvesting it and preserving it to last throughout the winter. I really want them to also learn about healthy clean eating.”

For lunch, students made and ate homemade pasta fresh from the pasta maker.