Tennessee ministry leader tries to bite police during arrest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — The leader of a local ministry was charged with stalking a Walmart employee in Tennessee and was also accused of resisting arrest after trying to bite police officers.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports 46-year-old Timothy Meyer of the Birchwood community was charged Aug. 14.

The police report says officers attempted to place handcuffs on Meyer, who fought back and tried to bite them.

The report says Meyer was then shot with a stun gun in the back.

Meyer is listed as a director of missions at E-VAN Ministries, based in Chattanooga.

A receptionist for E-VAN Ministries declined to answer questions and said “a lot of stuff is false.”

