2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds massing near the Kabul airport, in the waning days of a massive airlift that has drawn thousands of people seeking to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Russian officials said at least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded.

A U.S. official said the complex attack was “definitely believed” to have been carried out by the Islamic State group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members who hold an even more extreme view of Islam.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blasts, saying one was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel.

