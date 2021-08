JACKSON, Tenn. — Goodwill says it will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Goodwill says the fair will have at least 16 employers who are looking to fill over 600 open spots.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 1320 South Highland Avenue.

Goodwill asks that you pre-register for the fair online or by calling (731) 736-3401.