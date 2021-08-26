Medon waste convenience center to be closed Friday, part of Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is temporarily closing a waste convenience center.

The department says the Solid Waste Convenience Center in Medon will be closed Friday and intermittently on Saturday for repairs.

The health department says workers will be placing rock and repairing fencing.

There are nine other centers around Madison County. You can find a list of those sites here.

You can reach out to the health department at (731) 423-3020 for more information.