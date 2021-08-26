Milan Express, Kroger partner to help victims of flooding

JACKSON, Tenn. — More businesses and organizations are coming together to help flood victims in Waverly.

Milan Express has partnered with Kroger for donations to the victims.

The truck is located in front of the Kroger on West University Parkway.

Organizers say they wanted to have one place where people, churches, and employees could go to donate items.

They have already delivered a load of water to Waverly, and they need other essential items.

“We need water, Gatorade, pet food, baby items, hygiene items, clean up items such as work gloves, tarps, lots of trash bags,”

Dallas says the truck will be set up everyday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sept. 3.

You can find more on the flooding here.