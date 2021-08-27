Birdie Bernice Joyner Bobbitt, age 93, resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi and wife of the late Alvin D. Bobbitt, departed this life Thursday morning, August 26, 2021 at her home.

Birdie was born October 11, 1927 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Richard Cleveland “Cleve” Joyner and Zethra Woodard Joyner. She received her education at Macon, Tennessee and was married April 10, 1946 to Alvin D. Bobbitt who preceded her in death on July 19, 1981. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker throughout her life. Later in life, she was a caregiver to many. Birdie was a lifelong resident of the Fayette, Shelby and DeSoto county areas and enjoyed working in her garden, tending to her flowers, sewing, crafting, playing card games and going to yard sales.

Mrs. Bobbitt will be remembered for her loving dedication to her family, hard work and compassionate and giving spirit. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and welcomes all children into her life. Mrs. Bobbitt had a presence that children loved and gravitated to.

Mrs. Bobbitt is survived by four daughters, Loyce Martin of Arlington, TN, Dottie Bobbitt of Iuka, MS, Jackie Barnett of Charlotte, NC and Janice Meador of Olive Branch, MS; three sons, Donnie Bobbitt of Waterford, MS, Alvin Bobbitt, Jr. of Waterford, MS and Larry Bobbitt of Collierville, TN; three brothers, Wilbur Joyner of Williston, TN, Hillard Joyner of Tupelo, MS and Morris Joyner of Savannah, TN; 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Bobbitt; two sisters, Gussie Spicer and Bertha Bobbitt; four brothers, Henry Joyner, Vance Joyner, Hershel Joyner and Willard Joyner; and five grandchildren, Joey Savage, Jarred Bobbitt, Shawn Bobbitt, Dee Scott and Gay Crawford.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bobbitt will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Les Helton officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasants Cemetery near Rossville, Tennessee. A visitation for Mrs. Bobbitt will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Pleasants Cemetery, 235 Linwood Drive, Rossville, TN 38066.

