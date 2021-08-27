Cummins Falls named Tennessee’s State Park of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cummins Falls State Park in Middle Tennessee has been named state park of the year.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has honored the Cookeville park for effectively managing an increase in visitors and overcrowding while enhancing safety measures.

The 306-acre (123-hectare) park used social media to inform people of river conditions, scheduled programs and activities.

It also conducted more than 250 interpretation programs, held day camps for children and school programs, and hosted a weekly home-school group.

Cummins Falls is one of 56 state parks in Tennessee.

