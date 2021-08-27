FEMA warns of scams related to Middle Tennessee flooding

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sharing advice on how to avoid being scammed and how victims of the recent flooding can apply for financial assistance.

“That representative is going to tell you all about your right to privacy, so if they don’t read you a long legalish statement about privacy, if they don’t take that step, that’s sketchy,” said Gerard Hammink, a FEMA spokesperson.

Hammink says to make sure FEMA representatives are with the organization.

“They’re going to have identification with them, so you can ask to see that even before you talk to them,” Hammink said.

Hammink says they never charge applicants for disaster assistance or helping with application filing.

“No one from FEMA is going to ask for money from you,” Hammink said.

They are offering federal assistance for flood victims, and Hammink says it’s important to apply for this help.

“You might not need it right this second, but you might come to discover that you will need it. There’s various kinds of assistance. It might be hard for you to realize everything you’re going to need as you try to recover, so it’s worth the time to apply,” he said.

To a apply for disaster assistance, call (800) 621-3362 or click here.

You can find more information on preventing a scam here.