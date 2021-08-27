FHU to host Mission Emphasis Days Sept. 8, 9

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has set a date for its Mission Emphasis Days.

In a news release, FHU says it have missionaries speak to all Bible classes, at chapel and at two congregations on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

FHU says the goal is to create more interest in missionary work.

FHU says main sessions will be in the Ayers Auditorium, along with chapel programs in the Loyd Auditorium, and special ladies’ sessions in the Gardner Center 201.

You can read the full news release here.