HCMC gives update on COVID-19’s impact in Henry County

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center released an update on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact in Henry County.

“This week has certainly been crisis mode at Henry County Medical Center,” said Henry County Medical Center CEO Lisa Casteel. “Wednesday was our most significant crisis day. We incurred 65 ER patients within a short time frame requiring us to shift providers and clinicians from other services to the ER.”

HCMC says it has suspended surgeries due to the number COVID-19 patients in the hospital. However, urgent surgeries will still be provided.

HCMC says the pandemic doesn’t stop at the hospital. Local physicians are also impacted.

“I think what everyone needs to understand is that COVID-19 is occupying the majority of services that healthcare has the ability to offer. This means surgeries are on hold as well as routine and annual physician office visits are held pending appointments,” Casteel said.

To help relieve healthcare workers, Casteel asks everyone who can to get the vaccine.

“The FDA gave full approval for the Pfizer vaccine this week.” Casteel said. “Henry County has 42.48% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose. The State of Tennessee is 48.8% vaccinated with at least one dose.”

HCMC says that even though they have 80 patients beds, a staff shortage has left 14 unattended.

“We would need 12 nurses to staff these beds 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Casteel said.

