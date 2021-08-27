Nonprofit honors fallen veterans in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A nonprofit is paying tribute to fallen veterans across america, and it is just ahead of a national celebration.

Remembering, honoring and teaching are just three important features of Wreaths Across America.

“We remember our fallen, honor our veterans, and we try to teach our youngsters,” said Jackie Utley, with the Jackson-Madison County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

A nonprofit best known for placing wreaths on veterans headstones made their way to Jackson on Friday while on tour before National Wreath Day in December.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a special ceremony for the community.

During the event, the City of Jackson issued a proclamation declaring Friday Wreaths Across America Day.

Many local veterans had the opportunity to tour the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit, learning the history of the organization.

“People in this country sometimes forget the importance of saying, ‘Thank you.’ Just two simple words, and I like to talk about that importance when they come on the trailer. Remember to say, ‘Thank you’ and remember our fallen veterans and the men and women that served United States military,” said Stefan Brann, with Wreaths Across America.

Brann, who serves as the driver and ambassador of the mobile tour, says it’s important for others to remember fallen veterans.

“They served this country. They got up everyday. They went to work for all of us, and sometime that recognition isn’t there, and just like the people visiting the trailer, it gives them a chance to learn the importance of it,” Brann said.

Brann says for people who come on the tour, he hopes they take away a lot from what they learned.

“I want them to spend about 20 minutes talking with me and watching our video and coming off the trailer excited about Wreaths Across America and our mission and wanting to get involved. We can’t continue to see growth on a daily basis if it’s not for people getting involved,” Brann said.

For more information on how you can get involved with Wreaths Across America, click here.