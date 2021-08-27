Thomas Dawson “Tommy” Kail, age 70, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and husband of Mrs. Roxie Kail, departed this life Thursday morning, August 26, 2021 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

Tommy was born July 13, 1951 in Jackson, Tennessee, the son of the late Freddie Thomas Kail and Dorothy Uselton Kail. He graduated from Trezevant High School in 1969 and was married February 27, 1971 to the former Roxanne “Roxie” Ozier. He was a resident of the Memphis area for much of his life and was in the journeyman program and retired as a General Foreman in the electric department at Memphis Light, Gas & Water before his retirement in 2004. Tommy was of the Christian faith and was a member of Walker’s Hunting Club. He was an avid Alabama football fan who enjoyed hunting with his children, four-wheeling, sitting on the porch with Roxie and spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Kail is survived by his wife, Mrs. Roxie Kail of Memphis, TN; his daughter, Jennifer “GiGi” Stanley (Jeff) of Cordova, TN; his son, Stephan Kail (Stacy) of Collierville, TN; and three grandchildren, Sydney Kail, Seth Kail and Kellie Kirby.

Funeral Services for Mr. Kail will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bill Rhea officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Kail will be from 2 to 3 P.M. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Harry Ozier, Seth Kail, Heath Newman, Berl Lightfoot, Bill Carpenter and Walter Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Ozier, Jr., Richard Moore, Chad Dumas and Tony Johnson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or the TWRA Wildlife Federation, 300 Orlando Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209.

