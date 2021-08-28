Denmark resident celebrates special milestone

DENMARK, Tenn. — A Denmark woman celebrates a special milestone.

The Madison county community is celebrating one well-known resident’s 90th birthday.

Aurelia Henning-Burks also known by the Denmark community as ‘Baby Shang’ celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Plus many others in the community.

The Madison County Fire Department and sheriff’s office escorted a birthday parade for Baby Shang as she was greeted with a surprise birthday party in front of Denmark Elementary School.

“It feels good to me, and the Lord has blessed me with this, I don’t know how to tell it,” said Henning-Burks.

She also says she is grateful to be surrounded by her four children with 16 grand-kids and 36 great grand-kids.