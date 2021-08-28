Eldridge Lee Fulcher, age 86, resident of Piperton, Tennessee and husband of Linda Wiles Fulcher, departed this life Thursday morning, August 26, 2021 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Eldridge was born December 13, 1934 in McComas, West Virginia, the son of the late Oscar and Lillie Mae Hodges Fulcher. He served his country in the United States Navy. Following his service, he was employed as a pasteurizer for Adohr Farms in California and then was a chaplain for Transport for Christ in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was married September 25, 1960 to the former Linda Wiles and was a member of Germantown Baptist Church. Eldridge enjoyed spending time with his family and Jesus, studying his Bible, gardening and woodworking.

Mr. Fulcher is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Linda Fulcher of Piperton, TN; two daughters, Rhonda Anderson of Victorville, CA and Pamela Floyd (Mike) of Piperton, TN; his son, Aaron Fulcher (Jeana) of Derby, KS; eight grandchildren, Amber Adair, Reagon Anderson, Rhylee Anderson, Allison Floyd, Aaron Floyd, Lindsey Fulcher, Aaron Fulcher and Hudson Fulcher; and four great-grandchildren, Charles Ogden, Mason Adair, Addalyn Adair and Lennon Anderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rod Fulcher.

Memorial Services for Mr. Fulcher will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Jack Knox officiating. Personal remarks will be given by Marie Strain. Interment will be in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis at a later date.

A visitation for Mr. Fulcher will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday, September 3, 2021. Please join the family for light refreshments immediately following the service.

The family requests that memorials be directed to The Voice of Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.