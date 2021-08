JACKSON, Tenn–The family of three individuals who died from COVID-19 gathered to honor them.

Family members gathered for a candle light vigil to honor three of their relatives who died just 15 days a part from COVID-19.

The vigil was held at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for Carlos Walker, Valet Walker and Mark Walker.

A dinner will be held in honor of them on August 29th at Hub Club in Jackson.