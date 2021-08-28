Resource Center opens in Waverly for flood survivors

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. — FEMA works with local agencies to provide support to flood survivors.

According to a news release from FEMA, agencies on the local, state, and federal levels are working together in a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Humphreys County.

The MARC is being put in place to provide a central area for recovery support and resources to flood survivors.

The MARC will be open from 8:00 a.m. today, Aug. 28 until 7:00 p.m. this evening and is located at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 109 N. Church St., in Waverly.

The center will continue to operate on Mondays through Saturdays from 8:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Representatives from FEMA and SBA will be available at the center to help register for federal programs and assistance.

More information will be provided as the center operates as to what other local and state agencies and services are available

More information can be found from FEMA on Tennessee severe storms, by clicking here for Tennessee Severe Storms (DR-4609-TN) for FEMA.gov.

Or you can follow the FEMA Region 4 Twitter account at https://twitter.com/femaregion4.

Additional information on the Multi-Agency Resource Center as well as other programs or services available can also be found on the tn.gov website by clicking here.