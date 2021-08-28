TN physician announces plans to run for Governor

JACKSON, Tenn., —Physician Jason Martin announced that he’s running as a Democrat for Governor in 2022.

Today the Indivisible Jackson, Madison Area Democratic Women, and Jackson NAACP hosted a voting rights march where Martin held a Q&A.

Attendees asked Martin how he felt about current policies that are re-implemented and how he feels he can bring a change to Tennessee.

As a physician, Martin says he’s seen first hand how Covid has affected Tennesseans and wants something to be done.

“My call to action was just seeing all the death, all the destruction, all the sadness, the loss of educational opportunities, the job losses all related to Covid. And I feel like so much of that, not all of it, but so much of that could’ve been helped if we had any leadership at the state level,” said Physician Jason Martin.

Martin says he hopes that he can bring positive changes to Tennessee.