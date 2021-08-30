HCMC phones to be down temporarily on Aug. 31

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center says their phone system will be down temporarily on Aug. 31.

HCMC says the phone systems will be down for all services from roughly 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. for phone upgrades.

The center says this will affect the Diagnostic Center, Surgery Center, Physician Clinics, Home Health and Hospice, Center for Wellness and Rehab, and HCHC.

HCMC says the only working number will for the Emergency Department Registration Staff at (731) 363-6237. The center says staff will take your name and number and take it to the appropriate staff member or department.

Other direct numbers for the HCMC organization include: