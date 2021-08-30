International Overdose Awareness Day to be honored Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — International Overdose Awareness Day is being observed on Tuesday.

A news release from the state says state agencies and community groups will be marking the day with memorials and training, as well as holding events to remember those lost, celebrate survivors, and empower others to prevent overdoses.

The release says the last year saw an increase in overdose deaths due a disconnect with recovery resources, a loss of jobs, and more stress and anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful to the amazing men and women who work at all levels of the behavioral health care system. We are especially thankful for of the people who have survived an overdose, made it through treatment, achieved recovery, and now use their past as purpose for the life-changing and life-saving work they do today,” said Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Marie Williams. “We know without their efforts, so many more families would feel the pain and loss of overdose.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 3,000 Tennesseans died from a drug overdose in 2020, compared to over 2,000 in 2019.

“Tennesseans have struggled physically, mentally, and emotionally these past 19 months as a result of the pandemic and the many challenges it has presented,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “It is critical that we prioritize connecting individuals with resources including treatment and equipping family members, friends, coworkers and others to recognize the warning signs.”

For a free referral to an addiction treatment service, call Tennessee Redline at (800) 889-9789.

You can learn more about International Overdose Awareness Day and hear more stories here.

You can also find a Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist here.

You can find more news from across West Tennessee with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.