Dyer Fire Department to host festival honoring 9/11 victims

DYER, Tenn. — September 11: a day of tragedy, sorrow and remembrance. Fire departments across the country will never forget the bravery and sacrifice of the 343 members who gave their lives on that day.

“We lost our, a lot of our brothers that day. For many of us, we’re veterans and participate in the global war on terrorism that sparked from that, so it’s a very solemn, very important day to all of us,” said Dyer Fire Department Firefighter Jayson Fernandez.

To honor those who lost their lives on that day, the Dyer Fire Department is hosting their first Dyer Patriot Day Celebration.

“We love bringing our community together,” Fernandez said. “So many things to divide us as a nation, but this coming together as Americans is one thing that we can all agree upon.”

The festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. on September 11 in downtown Dyer with a 5k, followed by an arts and crafts festival, cornhole tournament, and a car, tractor and truck show.

Later that evening, there will be a parade followed by live music from Buckshot Daisy.

“We thought this is a great opportunity. There’s not a lot going on generally on that day, and so we thought we’d bring everyone together here to Dyer,” Fernandez said.

All of the funds raised will go to support the department’s annual Holiday Toy Drive.

The fire department invites everyone to join them and celebrate.

“Help us celebrate the lives that were lost, mourn the lives that were lost, and celebrate the warriors that were born from that event,” Fernandez said.

For more information on the Dyer Patriot Day Celebration, click here.

For more local news, click here.