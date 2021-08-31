Lane College announces speaker for 139th Fall Convocation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College has announced the speaker for its 139th Fall Convocation.

Lane says this year’s speaker will be A. Olivia Lang, Director of Faith-based Partnerships for CVS Health, Workforce Initiatives.

Lane says Lang works to provide oversight of the Faith-based and Second-Chance programs in support of the company’s Social Justice and Equity Initiative.

The convocation is Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. at the J.F. Lane Health and Physical Education Building.

The public is invited to attend the event, but you are asked to be seated by 10:15 a.m.

You can read more about Lang and her work on Lane College’s website.

