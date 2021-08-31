Lane College partners to become community coding center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College is expanding its technology and creativity experiences.

In a news release, Lane College says it will soon be apart of Apple’s Community Education Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2.

“Lane is committed to teaching hands-on and career-ready skills,” said Lane President Dr. Logan Hampton. “Through our new partnership with Apple and TSU, the Lane Community Center for Coding and Creativity will give people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experience levels a new pathway to learn the tech-ready skills that local employers need and are vital to the future of the communities we serve.”

Lane says it joining nearly four dozen other universities who serve as community coding centers.

Lane says Apple will be support the college with equipment and more.

You can read the the news release from Lane College here.

