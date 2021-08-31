Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — After two decades, the United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a sad chapter in military history.

It’s likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of 13 U.S. service members and more than 180 Afghans.

The last U.S. Air Force evacuation flight left Kabul airport late Monday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken put the number of Americans still remaining in Afghanistan at under 200.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday morning that the mission to get the last Americans out has now “shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission.”

President Joe Biden was set to address the nation on Afghanistan later Tuesday.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories around the world, click here.