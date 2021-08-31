Man’s drowning is Tennessee’s 17th boating-related death this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wildlife officials say the drowning of a Tennessee man in the Cumberland River over the weekend marks the state’s 17th boating-related death this year.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said it responded to a drowning call at Rock Harbor Marina on the Cumberland River shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said a man was on the bow of a 33-foot boat as it was approaching the fuel dock at the marina and fell overboard.

Rescue crews searched the area and found the body of a 52-year-old Hendersonville man in 30 feet of water.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more stories across the state, click here.