Parents of disabled Tennessee children fight mask opt-out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mothers of two Tennessee children with serious illnesses have asked a federal judge to block the governor’s order allowing parents to opt out of coronavirus-related mask requirements in schools.

Testifying Monday in support of a lawsuit they filed, the mothers said allowing some kids to go to school without masks endangers children with health conditions.

The women are the mothers of two students who attend school in the Shelby County suburbs of Collierville and Germantown, respectively.

The lawsuit is part of a backlash that’s emerged against Gov. Bill Lee’s opt-out order in Tennessee.

