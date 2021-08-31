Senator hosts roundtable talk in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A state senator visited several local counties for his economic development tour.

1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5









Sen. Bill Hagerty visited Hardin, McNairy and Hardeman counties to meet with the community and discuss several topics.

Farming issues, the pandemic and the situation in Afghanistan were some of the topics discussed during his visit to Hardeman County.

For some local farmers, having him visit the community means a lot to them.

“It’s a real honor. For him to take time out of his schedule, and for a U.S. senator come down to a small rural area such as Hardeman County and our joining counties to speak to us and listen to our concerns,” said Andy Shelton, owner and operator of Shelton Farms.

Hagerty says he hopes to come more often to meet with community members.

Stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.