HCMC to host vaccine drive at Central High School

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center will be hosting a vaccination event on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Central High School at 325 Jones Bend Road, according to a news release from HCMC.

Those who attend will receive a $10 voucher for a local restaurant, a t-shirt, snacks and a goodie bag, according to HCMC.

The center says that when you return for a second shot, you will receive more goodies and may be eligible for an iPad mini.

The center says appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last.

They will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

You can find more information on the COVID-19 pandemic here.