Importance of calling before digging

GIBSON CO., Tenn– Local utility officers want to show a dramatization of how important it is to call before you dig.

“It’s very important to get the word out and to educate our community,” said Allyson Horner, General Manager of the Gibson County Utility District.

The first 811 in the 731 event showed how important it is to call the number 8-1-1 before making any renovations.

“We want you to be safe and in order for you to be safe, we want to promote 811 and remember to call before you dig,” said Horner.

Organizers prepared a demonstration and divided it into two parts to show what can happen if you don’t call 8-1-1.

The first part showed the correct way.

“You call 8-1-1 before you’re fixing to do any kind of project. There’s 72 hours, that’s 3 business days that member utilities have to respond to that locate ticket. Once we have all responded, then it’s safe for you to dig. You still have to use soft digging tools and caution while you’re doing it but at least you know the area and you know what’s underground in that area,” said Horner

And the second part did not

“We had contractors come in, they were not using their PPE, that’s unsafe for them, they didn’t call 8-1-1 for a locate ticket. They thought because they saw the markings they knew where the line was. They come through and they hit the line and in our skit, unfortunately one of the contractors died because of it,” said Horner.

Organizers say calling 8-1-1 can save lives and prevent any damage or service disruptions.

“It is so important to call that number because we want to protect human life and we also want to protect underground facilities,” said Jason Fryer, Damage Preventive Liaison of Tennessee 811.

Organizers with the event are looking into having a similar event next year with electric safety.