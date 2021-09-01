Jackson-Madison County Library ditches overdue fines

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library says it is ditching overdue fines.

According to a news release, the library says it is now implementing a new policy where if an item is not returned by the due date, it will auto-renew.

There are exceptions, such as if the item is on hold for another person. The library adds that an item can only auto-renew twice.

“Overdue fines create barriers to service and often stop patrons from using their library,” said Library Director, Dinah Harris. “We strive to provide excellent service to all residents. By eliminating overdue fines, we hope to share our collection and services with even more community members.”

The library says if an item is not returned within 14 days, a borrower will be billed for the item and their card will be suspended until the issue is resolved.

The library says MiFi devices are not eligible for renewal, and items from the Library of Things will only auto-renew once.

All current overdue fines are being removed from accounts, the library says, but charges for lost and damaged items will stay.

The library says this changes comes as National Library Card Sign-up Month begins.

You can stay up-to-date on news from across West Tennessee with the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.