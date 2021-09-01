Jamie Stephen Nichols

WBBJ Staff,
Nichols Jamie Crop 2Jamie Stephen Nichols of Paris
48
His residence
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
2:00 P.M. Friday, September 3, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Charles Cate
Poplar Grove Cemetery
After 9:00 A.M. Friday until time of service
September 29, 1972 in Paris, Tennessee
Randall Farmer, Stacey Tubbs, Steve Brewer, Garrett Brewer, Eddie Allen, Jeffrey Allen, Brandon Redden and Dustin Tubbs; Honorary: Stacey Suratt
Donald Nichols and Betty Tubbs Nichols, Paris, Tennessee
Jody Ray Nichols, married:Nov. 20, 1993 ; survives in Paris, Tennessee
Justin (Leigh Dowdy) Nichols, Martin, Tennessee
Julie (Steve) Brewer, Paris, Tennessee
Nieces and Nephews: Morgan and Garrett Brewer; Jeffrey Allen; Alicia (James) Dyer.
Mr. Nichols was a hobbyist photographer who collected cameras and made many videos, at least one of which was put into production and sold at retailers worldwide. Jamie was also a promoter for PPW Wrestling and a horror movie enthusiast.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN
