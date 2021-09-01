Lane College hosts 139th annual Fall Convocation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College officially launched students into the 2021-22 school year with the school’s 139th Fall Convocation.

“It is a time when the college comes together to celebrate another year, to invoke God’s presence, and to challenge the entire campus as we move forward to conquer the challenges of this year,” said Dr. Daryll H. Coleman, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Lane College.

This year, Workforce Development Officer for CVS, A. Olivia Lang was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the college.

Because of Lang, students will have the opportunity to participate in a mock pharmacy store starting in December.

“Training students not only in work in the pharmaceutical areas, and also we celebrate the fact that they made a commitment of $150,000 scholarship money for the next five years for Lane College,” Coleman said.

Through Lang’s efforts, CVS Pharmacy has partnered with Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and Lane College to make this workforce opportunity possible.

The $150,000 will also provide scholarships for students.

“Great ceremony honoring a great partnership between the CME Church and CVS. That must be the wave of the future for our colleges and our corporations,” said Bishop Henry Williamson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Lane College.

Lang also spoke to students to encourage them to achieve their educational goals.

“Be strong, be courageous, and do the work,” Lang said.

“We are committed to bringing wealth, workers, and wisdom to this campus for every student at Lane College,” Williamson said.

Coleman says the convocation gives the entire student body the opportunity to see what the college is all about.

