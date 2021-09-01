Late home arrival from school causes concerns

JACKSON, Tenn.– Parents are concerned over the arrival time of students.

One school system representative says they are currently 27 bus drivers short and have been using other drivers to help cover different routes.

The school system’s chief support services officer, Tim Gilmer says Tuesday night there was an altercation on one of the buses.

That caused the substitute driver to have to go back to the school multiple times making the arrival time home late for students.

“It’s unfortunate, we don’t that to happen but when you have a sub driver on top of having to go back to school a couple of times to let the principal deal with some unruly students that weren’t making good decisions on the buses unfortunately we have situation that occur like that,” said Gilmer.

He says by downloading the Bus Bulletin app, parents are able to track buses and can help give peace of mind of where their children are at all times.