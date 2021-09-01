Le Bonheur CEO looks to expand in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital is getting ready to expand the resources they provide across West Tennessee.

Le Bonheur CEO Michael Wiggins spoke at the Jackson Rotary Club meeting about what they have planned so far.

“First of all, our collaboration with West Tennessee Healthcare,” Wiggins said. “We are looking forward to developing the opportunity to provide care closer to home for kids right here in Jackson. Second thing we’re looking at is expanding our hospital in Memphis. [It’s] an opportunity for us to take of the kids that have the most significant healthcare needs.”

The hospital is also taking the effort to help cancer patients at St. Jude who are in need of extra care.

“We have a wonderful relationship with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and often times, children who are receiving cancer care also receive care at Le Bonheur for whatever other conditions that might be dealing with,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins says with the rise in delta variant cases and its effect on kids in West Tennessee have them taking steps needed to keep kids safe.

He says this is in hope that others will do the same.

“What we have seen recently is that the children have become significantly impacted by the delta variant of COVID. What we are asking is that we, as adults, are taking the steps to keep kids safe,” Wiggins said. “That’s for us to be vaccinated and for us to wear a mask when we come.”

Wiggins says he expects to complete most of their local projects by October.