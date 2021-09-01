Services for Mrs. Hazel D. Tucker, age 82 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:30 P.M.- 7:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com