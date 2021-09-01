Schools come together for 10th annual RIFA food drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trinity Christian Academy and University School of Jackson are celebrating the 10th annual RIFA food drive.

This year, USJ says Jackson Christian, Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s are also joining in to collect cans and money for Hunger Action Month/

USJ says this year’s goal is 50,000 pounds, which comes to 50 pounds for each student.

Collection will end on Sept. 30.

If you are interested in being a sponsor for the food drive, contact info@usjbruins.org.