THP video encourages safety ahead of Labor Day weekend

With the Labor Day holiday almost here, Tennessee Highway Patrol released a video encouraging drivers to stay safe.

The video features deputies with the THP and other state highway patrols.

And regardless of their uniform, they all say they want people to make it home from their Labor Day celebrations.

THP says it will be putting an emphasis on rivers and lakes, which will be targets for those wanting to celebrate.

Deputies with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say they will be out, and say if you need help, just give them a call.

The video encourages everyone to have a designated driver if drinking, and keep distractions away.

Deputies say that phones can be one of the most dangerous distractions.