BancorpSouth awards grant to local foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation has been given a donation.

The Foundation says the $1,000 grant was provided by BancorpSouth, and says it will go to the Dispensary of Hope program at Pathways Behavioral Health Services.

“Organizations like The Foundation are key partners as we work together to create economic resilience and financial mobility for families across our footprint,” said Doug Roth, BancorpSouth president of the Jackson market. “We value its mission and are honored to advance its efforts to reach our community’s most vulnerable through this program.”

The Foundation says this will help Pathways, which serves over 8,000 people a year.