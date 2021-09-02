City leaders discuss issues ahead of City Council Meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson city leaders met on Thursday with Mayor Scott Conger to discuss some of the issues to be brought up at next week’s city council meeting.

Numerous topics were touched on, including speaking with the infrastructure team to provide alternatives to speed bumps and make some streets more pedestrian friendly.

Plus, complaints from some residents of missed garbage pick up by Waste Management were addressed.

The Jackson City Council will come together for its regular monthly meeting next Tuesday 9 a.m. at City Hall.