Johnny Paul White, age 62, resident of Henning, Tennessee and husband of Laretta Kortebein White, departed this life Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021 at his home.

Johnny was born November 17, 1958 in Lexington, Tennessee, the son of the late Jake Newton White and Carol Sue Gateley White. He graduated from Bolton High School in Arlington, Tennessee and was employed for almost 25 years with the United States Post Office. He attended First Apostolic Church in Ripley, Tennessee and was of the Pentecostal faith.

Johnny was married October 6, 2007 to the former Laretta Kortebein and he loved living the country life. He had many special memories of the times he had with his father who was known to many as “GrandDaddy Jake”. His family was everything to him and he and his brothers provided for their mother in an amazing way. Johnny would help anyone in need and he enjoyed grilling and smoking meat, fishing and woodworking.

Mr. White is survived by his wife, Laretta White; his son, Jake White; two daughters, Kaitlyn Flinchum (Dustin) and Niki Franks (Matt); two brothers, Phillip White and Mark White (Cindy); eight grandchildren, Teegan, Brookleigh, Tinlee, Madlynn, Wesson, Asher, Remington and one on the way, Paisley; and six special nieces, Jessie McDonald (Warren), Angie Flowers (John), Racheal Woods (Josh), Julie Ward (Lucas), Jill Shemwell and Katelyn Smith (Cameron).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Carol White and his brother, Jimmy White.

Funeral Services for Mr. White will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Christian Life Church in Bartlett, Tennessee. The officiating ministers will be Pastor Caleb Adams and Pastor William Welch. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. White will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Apostolic Church – Building Fund, 2515 Asbury Glimp Road, Ripley, TN 38063.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.